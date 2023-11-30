MAC to replace divisions with new system for 2024

The ever-shifting landscape of college football has brought another change, this time in the Mid-American Conference on Thursday.

The MAC will be scrapping its East and West divisions heading into the 2024 season. Instead, the two teams with the best records are guaranteed to meet in the MAC championship game, played annually at Ford Field in Detroit.

As for its schedule, the MAC is adopting a pod system, featuring four groups of three teams, with the opponents in the same pod playing annually and the rest of the conference schedule filled in with teams from other pods.

Central Michigan quarterback Bert Emanuel Jr. (3) runs against Michigan State defensive back Charles Brantley (0) during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.

LAST YEAR'S TITLE GAME: Dequan Finn (Detroit King) leads Toledo past Ohio, 17-7

“After significant study and discussion, our membership has made the decision to eliminate divisions in football,” MAC Commissioner Jon Steinbrecher said in a statement. “A primary goal in our discussions centered around ensuring the scheduling methodology utilized facilitated the best opportunity to put the two best teams into the championship game. The new model will protect rivalries while facilitating a more even rotation of teams through each institution’s schedule.”

According to Chris Vannini of The Athletic, Michigan's three directional schools — Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan and Western Michigan — were placed in the same pod, meaning the in-state rivalries will continue annually. The winner of the round-robin rivalry also receives the Michigan MAC trophy; WMU swept the series this season to claim the trophy from EMU, with CMU reigning in 2021.

The new model also allows for each team to play all 11 conference foes home and away in a three-year span. It is set up similarly to the new Big Ten scheduling format, which includes protected rivalries and a rotating schedule to ensure teams face everyone in a reasonable time period.

Under the current MAC rules, the winners of the East and West divisions square off in Ford Field for the conference title. The 2023 title game takes place at noon Saturday in Detroit between Toledo and Miami (Ohio).

The 2024 system would have provided the same matchup, with Toledo (8-0) and Miami (7-1) owning the best records in conference play. But one MAC division is usually stronger than the other: Seven of the past 10 MAC championship winners have come from the West, including a three-year winning streak. The new scheduling model will guarantee the two best teams play in the championship, which could be a bonus for the conference as the College Football Playoff expands next season.

The new CFP format, starting in 2024, will include 12 teams, with five or six conference champions guaranteed and Group of Five conferences receiving at least one guaranteed spot. Pitting the two top teams against each other could be another résumé boost for a team aspiring to a CFP berth or New Year's Six bowl. Only one MAC has made a New Year's Six bowl: Western Michigan in 2016, when the Broncos went 12-0 in the regular season, won the MAC title game and then lost to Wisconsin in the Cotton Bowl.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: MAC football to replace divisions in 2024 with new pods scheduling