MAC postpones CMU vs. WMU men's basketball game scheduled for Saturday

The heated rivalry that is Central Michigan vs. Westerm Michigan will have to wait for another day, as the Mid-American Conference announced via Twitter that Saturday’s iteration — originally scheduled for 7 p.m. in Mount Pleasant — has been postponed.

The following MAC Men’s Basketball game has been POSTPONED...

⁰Saturday, January 8 - Western Michigan at Central Michigan pic.twitter.com/QunUEp6P7J — #MACtion (@MACSports) January 7, 2022

The conference did not announce a makeup date or the reason for the postponement.

It’s the second postponement this month for the Chips (2-11, 1-1 MAC), who had their Jan. 1 game against Miami (Ohio) nixed as well. (In between, CMU was blown out by Toledo, 82-54, on Tuesday.) It’s the first postponement of the season for Western Michigan, though the Broncos (4-10, 0-3 MAC) have had a rough go over the past five weeks. Since beating Southeastern Louisiana on Nov. 28, WMU is 0-6 against Division I squads, with only a win against NAIA-level Aquinas College (located in Grand Rapids) on Dec 17. Likewise, the Chips have only an early December win over Youngstown State and a mid-November win over Eastern Illinois this season, their first under new coach Tony Barbee.

New Central Michigan basketball coach Tony Barbee and athletic director Amy Folan speak to the media on Friday, April 23, 2021, in Mount Pleasant.

The two schools are scheduled to play in Kalamazoo on Feb. 12. CMU has a trip to Ypsilanti to face Eastern Michigan scheduled next, at 7 p.m. Jan. 11. WMU, meanwhile, is scheduled to host Buffalo at 7 p.m. Jan. 11.

The MAC revised its COVID-19 rescheduling policy last month, deciding that postponed games that can’t be rescheduled will be recorded as a “no contest” rather than a forfeit. The conference, like most others this season, requires at least seven healthy scholarship players and one coach to avoid postponement.

Contact Ryan Ford at rford@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @theford.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: CMU men's basketball vs. WMU postponed by MAC