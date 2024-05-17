Mac Morgan throws a no-hitter as No. 1 Texas shuts out Siena in NCAA Tournament opener

Texas softball pitcher Mac Morgan came within one out of a perfect game in Friday's 5-0 win over Siena, but she wasn't disappointed. In fact, she insisted after the game that the thought didn't cross her mind, especially because throwing a no-hitter in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament is a nice consolation prize.

"Nope, not at all," Morgan said when asked how much she thought about the possibility of perfection in the game's waning moments. "We did not talk about that during the game. No one mentions it. You don't watch the scoreboard, you just do your job."

More: No. 1 Texas softball leaning on deep pitching staff to make its NCAA Tournament run

Texas pitcher Mac Morgan gets ready to deliver a pitch in a 5-0 win over Siena Friday at McCombs Field. Morgan came within one out of a perfect game but still threw just the fourth complete-game no-hitter for the Longhorns in an NCAA Tournament game.

Morgan, a junior right-hander in her second season with the Longhorns, certainly did her job for No. 1 Texas (48-7), dominating the fourth-seeded Saints on a picture-perfect day at McCombs Field. She didn't allow a single ball to leave the infield while tossing the 55th no-hitter in school history and just the fourth complete-game no-hitter in an NCAA tournament game.

With two outs in the top of the seventh inning, Siena's Jocelyn Ulrich took four straight pitches for a walk, spoiling Morgan's bid for the 12th perfect game in school history and the first in an NCAA game since Cat Osterman shut down Mississippi State in 2005.

More: NCAA Softball Tournament bracket: Texas' schedule, TV channels and streaming

"Mac pitched extremely well today," UT coach Mike White said. "She really moved the ball around, had total control and then finished off with a no-hitter, which is a tremendous feat."

Morgan also teamed with Estelle Czech for a no-hitter in last year's Austin regional against Seton Hall.

More: Texas softball's Reese Atwood named one of 10 finalists for national player of the year award

Offensively, the Longhorns chipped away at Siena (33-21) workhorse pitcher Alissa Eimont by scoring in each of the first four innings. Shortstop Vivi Martinez went 3-for-3 with two RBIs, including a towering home run over the center field wall. Kayden Henry and Ashton Maloney had two hits each.

Texas will next face the winner of Northwestern's first-round game against St. Francis, which takes place Friday at McCombs Field. The Longhorns' second game of the Austin regional will start at noon Saturday.

Austin Regional

Friday-Sunday, McCombs Field

Friday — (Game 1) Texas 5, Siena 0; (2) St. Francis vs. Northwestern, 5:30 p.m., ESPN+

Saturday — (3) Texas vs. Game 2 winner, noon; (4) Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 2:30 p.m.; (5) Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser, 5 p.m. \

Sunday — (6) Game 5 winner vs. Game 3 winner; (7) Game 6 winner vs. Game 6 loser, if needed

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Mac Morgan throws a no-hitter as No. 1 Texas wins NCAA Tournament opener