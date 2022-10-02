Mac McClung's unreal dunk before Warriors-Wizards wows Twitter, Japan crowd

McClung goes viral, wows Japan crowd with between-the-legs dunk originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Mac McClung continues to excite the internet.

Dub Nation and the rest of NBA Twitter went bonkers over a video of the 23-year-old guard before Saturday’s matchup with the Washington Wizards at Saitama Super Arena in Japan, which shows him getting some serious air on an unreal between-the-legs dunk.

McClung’s dunking display during warmups elicited an amazed roar from the crowd, who were treated to two Warriors-Wizards preseason games this week. On the internet, the clip had amassed nearly 400,000 views by Sunday morning and some impressed replies.

And when all was said and done, Golden State walked away with a pair of wins. McClung didn’t play in the first game Friday, but put up nine points on 4-of-6 shooting with two assists and two steals in 12 minutes during Game 2, which the Warriors won 104-95.

After impressing during this year’s summer league, McClung agreed to a one-year, non-guaranteed deal with the Warriors in July, allowing him to compete for one of the team’s final roster spots in training camp.

McClung’s pregame dunk -- made all the more impressive by his 6-foot-2 frame -- showed exactly why the Warriors see potential in him, and he certainly reminded them again with his in-game play.

Perhaps one day we could see McClung’s talents in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest.

