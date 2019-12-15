Mac McClung is here to save Georgetown's season when the Hoyas need it most

WASHINGTON - Short-handed and amid turmoil within the Georgetown program, Mac McClung has proven to be the savior of the Hoyas season.

As soon as things went south for Georgetown, with three players facing legal problems and the starting point guard announcing his intent to transfer, McClung has risen to the occasion. The sophomore guard has emerged as the team's leader and face of the team with a daunting half of the season remaining. He's the must-see attraction and now it's more than just for his impressive dunking abilities.

Saturday against long-standing rival Syracuse he delivered again. On top of a lethal pull-up buzzer-beating 3-pointer to end the first half, he led all scorers with 26 points on 7-16 shooting. It was his third straight contest with 19 points or more – the first such stretch of his young career.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The three games are also the first since the accusations against now-former Georgetown players were made public. First, it was losing James Akinjo and Josh LeBlanc, earlier this week they added Galen Alexander and Myron Gardner to that list.

There's no question McClung has taken it upon himself to lead this team and his play has risen with it. Averaging 26 points in the three games when the team has needed him most, he has propelled Georgetown to three of their four biggest wins of the season.

But this isn't the first display that Mac McClung is different than just your average elite scorer. Within 12 games of his stay at the Hilltop, the Hoyas had broken from their tradition of freshman not speaking to the media. Last season he became the first to do so since 1981.

Story continues

Quickly it was evident that McClung was more than the dunking sensation that rose his recruiting profile. He's a bonafide scorer in the collegiate game and the rest of his play is just as electric as his dunks.

This year he's the leader Georgetown most certainly needs, now down to nine scholarship players. His first comment after his stellar performance in one of the biggest rivalries in the sport was shouting out the Hoyas' men's soccer team competing in the College Cup.

The buzz around the 6-foot-2 guard is different too. Every time the ball hits his hands the crowd draws their breath in anticipation of what's about to occur. It's as if a change in the air would cause one to miss his greatness.

There's no missing what is in store for McClung in his Georgetown career. There are two and a half years remaining in his eligibility. Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim gave him a glowing endorsement and believes he will flourish with a new point guard who'll allow McClung to play the two spot in the line-up.

But for now, it is McClung saving Georgetown's season. The Hoyas are at 7-3 and ranked No. 44 in KenPom as of this writing. No one saw this three-game run coming for the Hoyas. It doesn't sound like it's going to stop any time soon.

"That's what happens when you face challenges, you either break apart or come together and I think we've came together," McClung said.

MORE HOYAS NEWS:

Mac McClung is here to save Georgetown's season when the Hoyas need it most originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington