Mac McClung leads short-handed Georgetown over Oklahoma State

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) -- With Georgetown missing two of its top five scorers, Mac McClung stepped up and scored a season-high 33 points to help the Hoyas hand Oklahoma State its first loss of the season, 81-74, on Wednesday night.

After Georgetown announced that James Akinjo and Josh LeBlanc were transferring, the Hoyas (5-3) put forth a spirited effort following two consecutive losses. McClung connected on 12 of 21 shots, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range. Omer Yurtseven added 19 points and nine rebounds.

Oklahoma State's Lindy Waters also had a career night, scoring 29 points, along with six rebounds and six assists for the Cowboys (7-1), who were also missing a key player. Leading scorer Isaac Likekele, who averages 13.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.9 steals per game, sat out due to illness. Cam McGriff added 20 points and six rebounds for the Cowboys.

No reason has been given for Akinjo, who ranked second on the Hoyas with 13.4 points per game, leaving the Hoyas. LeBlanc, who averaged 7.2 points per game (fifth on the squad), and two other players, Myron Gardner and Galen Alexander, have had restraining orders requested against them amid allegations they harassed a female student and stole several items from her home. Temporary restraining orders filed by a different student against LeBlanc and Alexander have been granted.

No criminal charges have been filed.

Both Gardner and Alexander played against Oklahoma State. Alexander scored five points and had seven rebounds in 13 minutes, while Garnder had zero points and four rebounds in 10 minutes.

