Mac McClung and Golden State Warriors Agree to 1-Year Deal

Mac McClung, the high school phenom that many may recall from his viral Ballislife mixtapes, has officially agreed on a one-year, non-guaranteed contract with the Golden State Warriors. Having averaged 13.4 points, 3.6 assists, and 4.8 points per game with an impressive 50 percent from 3-point range at the 2022 NBA Summer League, the 23-year-old point guard will have the chance to compete for a roster spot in training camp.

McClung, a crowd favorite who happens to be rapper RiFF RAFF's cousin, played one game each for the Los Angeles Lakers and Chicago Bulls last season and was later named the 2021–22 G League Rookie of the Year after being reacquired by the South Bay Lakers. As one of the top prospects coming out of Virginia in Highschool, McClung played in Georgetown and Texas Tech in college before declaring for the 2021 NBA draft. Going undrafted, he joined the South Bay Lakers, debuting with a game-high 24 points.

After the initial report was released via Shams Charania from The Athletic, McClung's agent later confirmed the deal. Stay tuned for additional updates as we draw closer to the start of the regular season.

Mac McClung was a walking highlight reel in his summer league finale ? pic.twitter.com/4ZbUeY0fwj — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) July 18, 2022

Can confirm Mac McClung has agreed to a one-year, non-guaranteed contract with the Warriors and will have an opportunity to compete for a roster spot in training camp. First reported by @ShamsCharania The crowd-favorite certainly opened eyes in Las Vegas — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) July 20, 2022

McClung’s deal will be a standard, non-guaranteed deal – not an Exhibit 10 – that gives him an opportunity to make the Warriors’ roster out of training camp. https://t.co/pAk7ZTAchq — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 20, 2022

