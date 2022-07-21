Mac McClung and Golden State Warriors Agree to 1-Year Deal

Aaron Chow
·2 min read
In this article:
Mac McClung, the high school phenom that many may recall from his viral Ballislife mixtapes, has officially agreed on a one-year, non-guaranteed contract with the Golden State Warriors. Having averaged 13.4 points, 3.6 assists, and 4.8 points per game with an impressive 50 percent from 3-point range at the 2022 NBA Summer League, the 23-year-old point guard will have the chance to compete for a roster spot in training camp.

McClung, a crowd favorite who happens to be rapper RiFF RAFF's cousin, played one game each for the Los Angeles Lakers and Chicago Bulls last season and was later named the 2021–22 G League Rookie of the Year after being reacquired by the South Bay Lakers. As one of the top prospects coming out of Virginia in Highschool, McClung played in Georgetown and Texas Tech in college before declaring for the 2021 NBA draft. Going undrafted, he joined the South Bay Lakers, debuting with a game-high 24 points.

After the initial report was released via Shams Charania from The Athletic, McClung's agent later confirmed the deal. Stay tuned for additional updates as we draw closer to the start of the regular season.

