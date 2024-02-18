Mac McClung Dunk Contest Recap 2024

The judging was a major subplot in the 2024 NBA Slam Dunk Contest.
NBA All-Star Saturday was all about Stephen Curry vs. Sabrina Ionescu.
G League player Mac McClung will return to defend his title.
The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season begins in earnest this weekend with its biggest race of the year
The 2024 MLS season begins Wednesday.
Here are a few things to keep an eye on as the league’s best and brightest strut their stuff across three days of basketball-related activities.
"Our recent experience with these exams has been less than positive," the agency wrote in an e-mail to the league.
Itching to get your fantasy baseball team drafted already? Our analysts have compiled their rankings for every position to help you build the best team possible!
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top relievers ranked going into the 2024 season.
Here's what you need to know, including the top teams and players to watch, as the season begins Friday.
L'Jarius Sneed told the Chiefs he wants them to cut the check.
The Patriots are the pivot point of this draft as they could go with their (new) QB of the future or one of the premium talents at a premium position like Marvin Harrison Jr. or one of the talented offensive tackles.
Bradish finished fourth in 2023 AL Cy Young voting.
Yahoo Sports' Nick Bromberg, a Kansas City native, shares his perspective on a uniquely American crisis and its impact on a communal tradition that may have just changed forever.
Blaney is the No. 6 favorite for the 2024 Cup Series title.
Josh Donaldson, Ozzie Albies and Bryson Stott are a few of the players consistently named as offenders.
Nike took over as the league's official uniform supplier in 2020. But MLB players aren't exactly into the 2024 edition of their uniforms.
Charles McDonald is joined by friend of the show Justis Mosqueda to look back on Super Bowl LVIII and discuss Charles' time in Las Vegas and at the game, how the Kansas City Chiefs game-planned to beat the San Francisco 49ers, how we should view the Chiefs dynasty and much more. Later in the show, Charles and Justis team up to answer questions from listeners on the top quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft (Drake Maye QB1?), the future of the Atlanta Falcons and Baltimore Ravens, the Las Vegas Raiders and Davante Adams, Jordan Love and more.
Wembanyama is enjoying a tremendous rookie campaign — as the best prospect since Luka Dončić.
Josh Berry will take over the No. 4 car for Kevin Harvick following Harvick's retirement.