Mac McClung to announce his transfer commitment on Wednesday

Former Georgetown Hoya Mac McClung will announce his transfer commitment on Wednesday, the guard said on Twitter.

Tomorrow I will be announcing my commitment ‼️‼️ — mac mcclung (@McclungMac) May 27, 2020

He will be deciding on one of his final seven schools to take the next chapter in his collegiate career. Last week he narrowed down the schools he's considering to Texas Tech, Auburn, Memphis, BYU, USC, Wake Forest and Arkansas.

In two years at Georgetown, McClung established himself as a great scorer as a combo guard. He's gained massive stardom, though, for much of his high school highlights displaying his prolific dunking skills. His fame on Instagram has quickly grown to where professional athletes are even trying to recruit the 6-foot-2 guard to either their alma mater or hometown team.

There have been no reports on where McClung will take his talents for the remainder of his college career. Here is a ranking of his top seven transfer destinations and how they fit what he is looking for.

McClung will have to sit a season due to NCAA transfer rules unless he obtains a waiver.

