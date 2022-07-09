Mac Jones works out with new Patriots WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey, Kristian Wilkerson

Mac Jones links up with new Patriots WR for throwing session originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Mac Jones is spreading the ball around this offseason.

Last week, the Patriots quarterback was spotted throwing passes to New England wide receivers Nelson Agholor and Tre Nixon in Carlsbad, Calif.

This week, it appears Jones journeyed to the Dallas area work out with recently-signed wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey in addition to Patriots wideout Kristian Wilkerson and Tyrin Ralph, a former receiver at Arkansas Pine-Bluffs.

Ralph shared a photo of the quartet Friday on his Instagram story, while Wilkerson posted a photo of himself at the workout with Dallas marked as the location.

Humphrey signed a one-year contract with New England on June 15 after three seasons with the New Orleans Saints. He and Wilkerson could be competing for a roster spot this summer in a crowded wide receiver group that includes DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, Jakobi Meyers, Agholor, Ty Montgomery, Nixon, N’Keal Harry and Malcolm Perry.

Harry has yet to be spotted at any informal workouts with Jones this offseason and is a prime trade candidate as he enters the final year of his contract. But it's good to see Jones putting in work with a new Patriot in Humphrey as they prepare for the beginning of training camp later this month.