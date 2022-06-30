Mac Jones worked out with Nelson Agholor, Tre Nixon this week

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones earned a lot of good reviews from his teammates over the course of the team’s offseason program and he’s continuing to work toward a better second season ahead of training camp.

Wide receiver Nelson Agholor posted videos and pictures of a workout with Mac Jones in California to his Instagram account on Wednesday. Wide receiver Tre Nixon joined his teammates for the session.

Agholor is also heading into his second season in New England and he caught 37 passes for 473 yards and three touchdowns last season. Nixon was a seventh-round pick last year and spent all of last season on the practice squad.

Agholor and Nixon will be vying for spots in a group that also includes Kendrick Bourne, Jakobi Meyers, DeVante Parker, N'Keal Harry, second-round pick Tyquan Thornton, Ty Montgomery, Lil'Jordan Humphrey, Kristian Wilkerson, and Malcolm Perry. Their chances of outlasting the competition will get a boost if this week’s work improves their chemistry with Jones.

