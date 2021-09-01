Mac Jones won the job as the Patriots’ starting quarterback, but Cam Newton didn’t do himself any favors | You Pod to Win the Game
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Yahoo Sports’ Senior NFL Writer Charles Robinson and Yahoo Sports’ Columnist Dan Wetzel discuss the Patriots naming rookie Mac Jones their starting quarterback and releasing former league MVP Cam Newton. Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.