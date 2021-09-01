Mac Jones won the job as the Patriots’ starting quarterback, but Cam Newton didn’t do himself any favors | You Pod to Win the Game

Associated Press

The improvement the Las Vegas Raiders showed offensively in year three under Jon Gruden was negated by the lack of progress on defense. “He’s just, he’s a ball of energy at all times,” defensive end Maxx Crosby said. How much the Raiders improve on a defense that ranked in the bottom two in the league in points allowed, takeaways, yards per play allowed and sacks in three seasons under Paul Guenther will depend more on the talent than the coaching.