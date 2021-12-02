Mac Jones wins Offensive Rookie of the Month for November

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones won the Offensive Rookie of the Month award for November when his team went 4-0.

During that span, Jones completed 76 of 99 (76.8%) for 854 passing yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions. That produced a 117.2 passer rating. Jones’ decisiveness, timing and accuracy have been hugely impressive for New England, which seems to have found the perfect rookie QB for their offensive system. Though Jones hasn’t generated a huge number of explosive players, he has been conservative with his decision-making, which has helped the Patriots win the turnover batter and, in turn, the games.

That’s surely why the NFL felt he was deserving over other strong candidates. Fellow rookie Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor won Offensive Player of the Month.

New England is, of course, on to December, with a massive interdivisional matchup against the Buffalo Bills on Monday night in Week 13.

