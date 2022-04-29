Mac Jones welcomes his new OL Cole Strange to the Patriots

The New England Patriots had the most puzzling first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Bill Belichick decided to select Cole Strange out of Chattanooga — an offensive lineman that was projected to go in the third or fourth round. Patriots fans were extremely upset with the decision and many draft pundits had no idea how to react when the pick was initially made.

Players like Nakobe Dean, Andrew Booth Jr., Kyler Gordon, Christian Harris, John Metchie and more were available. It wasn’t the selection of Strange that was confusing to many — it was the timing of the pick.

Regardless, he’s with the New England Patriots now and he’ll look to fill a void on the interior line that Shaq Mason and Ted Karras left. Mac Jones can use all the help he can get in the trenches and he was quick to welcome his new lineman to the team.

Mac Jones welcomes his new O-lineman to New England. pic.twitter.com/agl0v2plXH — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) April 29, 2022

The Patriots have needs at linebacker, cornerback and wide receiver with the final rounds of the draft ahead.

