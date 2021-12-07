Mac Jones: It was a weird day, but we got the win

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said after Monday night’s win in Buffalo that he’s seen “way, way worse” conditions than the wind that ripped through the stadium during New England’s 14-10 win, but that wasn’t the case for rookie quarterback Mac Jones.

Jones said he’d never seen that kind of wind before and the Patriots only asked him to throw the ball three times because of the impact that the conditions were having on the game. After the game, Jones noted that Belichick and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels had been in similar situations that gave them the right blueprint to get the win.

“It was just a crazy game to be a part of, but we knew if we didn’t turn the ball over, we’d be good,” Jones said, via Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald. “It was just a weird day, but at the end of the day, you just get more points than the other team, and it’s a great day. It doesn’t matter how many times you run it or throw it as long as we win. Everyone’s going to be happy.”

The win moved the Patriots to the top seed in the AFC playoff race, which is all the more reason for Jones and company to be happy about how things played out in Buffalo.

