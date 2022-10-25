Mac Jones on Week 7 loss: 'I try to control what I can control'
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones on Week 7 loss: 'I try to control what I can control'.
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones on Week 7 loss: 'I try to control what I can control'.
The Patriots' footballs were up to Justin Jones' standards, and it showed in the results.
Twitter was buzzing about the Patriots' ugly performance against the Bears on Monday night.
A classy guy, that Mac Jones.
The Buccaneers are 3-4 and look nothing like a contender.
Justin Fields is now one of two players in the last 30 years with this indelible first-half stat line.
The Lions held a 6-3 lead over the Cowboys at halftime of Sunday’s game, but their inability to hold onto the ball helped it go up in smoke in the second half. Quarterback Jared Goff threw an interception to open the third quarter and the Cowboys turned it into a touchdown that gave them a [more]
Parity continues to reign in the NFL. Josh Schrock delivers his latest power rankings after a Sunday that saw Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and Justin Herbert all be outplayed by inferior quarterbacks.
No. 3 Tennessee and No. 1 Georgia will play in perhaps the biggest game of the college football season, and now it has a time and TV details.
The Patriots took a rough loss to the Chicago Bears.
The Green Bay Packers offense continued to struggle against the Washington Commanders on Sunday and even Aaron Rodgers doesnt understand whats happening.
When Rams coach Sean McVay heard the Panthers accepted the 49ers' trade offer for Christian McCaffrey, he had the exact reaction one would expect.
The 45-year-old had nothing to prove and plenty to lose by coming back from retirement. And now he’s stuck with a team that looks unable to support him
What are the bowl projections and the College Football Playoff calls after Week 8 of the college football season?
Kyle Shanahan outlined what frustrated him the most in the 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Christian McCaffrey went from the Panthers to the 49ers in the biggest trade of this NFL season. But it likely won’t be the last trade before the November 1 trade deadline. Here’s a look at some of the rumors, reports and expected moves that could be coming down the NFL pipeline in the next week: [more]
Jimmy Garoppolo's second-quarter interception marked a moment when the 49ers' loss to Kansas City took a turn for the worse. Here's what happened.
Here’s a look at where Alabama is ranked in the coaches poll and AP Top 25 after Saturday’s win against Miss State.
As Iowa's offense sinks to the depths of college football, reaction this week signals the unit is officially a national laughingstock.
Mac Jones was replaced early in the second quarter on Monday night.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers and Denver Broncos were widely thought of as Super Bowl contenders before the NFL season. Oops.