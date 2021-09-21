Mac Jones wants a redo on this play from Sunday against Jets

Following New England’s win over the New York Jets on Sunday, quarterback Mac Jones wanted a redo on one throw in particular.

The throw came on a trick play: a double pass. Jones received a pass from running back James White, and threw the ball to tight end Jonnu Smith. The play picked up 19 yards, and put the Patriots in the red zone.

However, it was a misread — or, at least, a missed opportunity. Wide receiver Nelson Agholor was open down the field. Having beaten his defender, Agholor could have taken the ball in the end zone for a touchdown. Speaking to the media on Monday, Jones addressed the play.

“Yeah, I think with that type of play, it’s just kind of hard sometimes to read it out as best you can because there’s no one protecting,” the rookie QB said on WEEI’s “Merloni and Fauria.” “Not because they don’t want to; it’s just not part of the play. It’s just a one-and-done deal because I’m by myself. When James threw it back to me, I just saw Jonnu flash in front of me and got it out really quick. “Yeah, I think if you go back and watch it, I definitely could have held the ball and maybe either looked before I caught it to see if there was anyone around me. I just didn’t really have as good of awareness as I should have had. But yeah, it’s plays like that where you look at it and it was a good play call and I could have definitely executed better.”

As the schedule gets tougher for New England, execution on the part of Jones and the Patriots offense may prove to be extremely crucial.

