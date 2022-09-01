There hasn’t been a lot of optimism about the state of the Patriots offense this summer, but quarterback Mac Jones offered some when he spoke to reporters on Wednesday.

While Jones and the offense capped the preseason with a lackluster effort against the Raiders last Friday, the quarterback pointed to some positive developments in the unit’s operation.

“Yeah, it’s been good,” Jones said at a press conference. “A lot of learning experiences and [there’s] always room for growth. I think it’s been good. I think we’ve ironed out a lot of things and it’s good that they’re happening now. I feel confident in what we’re doing. We just have to go out there and do it for 60 minutes, and that’s just play-by-play. Obviously during practice, same thing, play-by-play, go out there and execute it and once you turn on the game film and you look back and there’s 45, 50 good plays then hopefully you come out on top. But that’s more about executing it and doing your job individually. If we all do that, 11 guys do it close to right every play, then you’ll have a good play.”

That’s proven to be easier said than done for the Patriots offense to this point in the calendar. If that does not change on September 11 against the Dolphins, Jones will have a tougher time saying that the team has successfully ironed out everything that’s been troubling them.

Mac Jones: We’ve ironed out a lot of things on offense originally appeared on Pro Football Talk