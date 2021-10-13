Mac Jones on Trevon Diggs: You can't be afraid of anybody

Jones on college teammate Trevon Diggs: You can't be afraid of anybody originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Mac Jones is no stranger to competing against NFL interception leader Trevon Diggs.

Teammates at the University of Alabama for two seasons, Jones and the offense squared off against Diggs on defense at practice for Nick Saban. Sunday will mark the first time since those practice sessions in Tuscaloosa that they'll face off in the NFL, with Diggs' Dallas Cowboys set to visit Jones and the New England Patriots.

Diggs, who is in his second season after being drafted in the second round in 2020, has six picks in five games for the Cowboys in 2021.

Asked if he'll avoid looking in Diggs' direction Sunday, Jones said that you have to be aware of where he is at all times, but that you can't be afraid of anybody.

"You just have to know where he’s at because you have to respect him, respect his game, respect his knowledge and respect everybody on that defense and that coaching staff because they do a good job in preparation, and it showed up on the tape," Jones said. "We have all the respect in the world for those guys."

Diggs has come up with an interception in every game for Dallas (4-1) thus far, including a pick of Tom Brady in the team's season-opening 31-29 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"He has a really good feel for the game," Jones said, adding that he was picked off by Diggs in his college days. "He’s very instinctual, very smart, fast, quick, explosive, strong, so he does it all really well. I’m really proud of how he’s been playing, and it’s going to be fun to get a chance to be on the field with him again."