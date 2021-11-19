Mac Jones’ touchdown pass gives Patriots 10-0 lead on Falcons

The Falcons have 20 yards after two drives. The Patriots have 10 points on three drives.

After punting on its first possession, New England went 52 yards in nine plays before stalling at the Atlanta 14. The Patriots settled for a chip-shot, 32-yard field goal by Nick Folk.

On their second drive, the Patriots went 76 yards on seven plays and reached the end zone.

Nelson Agholor caught a 19-yard pass from Mac Jones for the touchdown. It was Jones’ 14th touchdown pass. Cam Newton threw only eight as the starter for the Patriots last season.

In the Patriots’ previous four games, Jones threw six touchdowns and an interception.

He is 7-of-8 for 69 yards thus far tonight.

With 13:44 remaining until halftime, the Patriots lead 10-0.

