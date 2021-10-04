How Mac Jones, Tom Brady fared in Patriots vs. Buccaneers
The much-anticipated Sunday Night Football showdown between the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers did not disappoint.
Tom Brady's return to Foxboro resulted in a 19-17 Bucs victory, but the Patriots didn't go down without a fight. It came down to the final drive as rookie quarterback Mac Jones put New England in field goal range with one minute remaining, but Nick Folk's 56-yard attempt in the rain banged off the left upright and was no good.
Watch Pats fans greet Brady with loud ovation during warmups
Despite the loss, it was a gutsy performance from Jones and an impressive showing from the Patriots defense. Here's a summary of how the Brady and Jones fared in the thriller, plus their top highlights:
Mac Jones
Jones put the Patriots ahead 7-6 in the second quarter with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Henry, the Pats tight end's first TD of the year.
Hunter in the end zone.
The Patriots regained the lead to start the fourth quarter as Jones found his other tight end, Jonnu Smith, for his second TD:
Easy money.
Jones' final stat line: 31/40, 275 yds, 2 TD, 1 INT, 101.6 rating
Tom Brady
Brady broke Drew Brees' all-time passing yardage record with a first-quarter completion to Bucs wideout Mike Evans:
.@TomBrady is now the all-time passing yards leader! #TheReturn
A 26-yard completion to Chris Godwin put the Bucs in field goal range late in the second quarter:
Godwin's getting going.
Brady with the wheels:
Brady finds Antonio Brown for a huge third-down conversion in the fourth:
TB to AB: 3rd down converted.
Brady's final stat line: 22/43, 269 yds, 0 TD, 0 INT, 70.8 rating
The Patriots will look to get back on track when they visit the Houston Texans next Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. Brady and the Bucs will take on the Miami Dolphins at home.