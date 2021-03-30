What Mac Jones told 49ers' Kyle Shanahan at 2021 NFL Draft pro day

What QB Jones told 49ers' Shanahan at Alabama's pro day originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Tuesday was a big day for Alabama's Mac Jones, but it didn't zap him of his sense of humor.

The Alabama quarterback threw for the second time this pro-day season, with a number of NFL coaches and executives in attendance, including 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch. After the 49ers pulled off a blockbuster trade with the Miami Dolphins to move up to the No. 3 spot in the 2021 NFL Draft, many believe Shanahan is targeting Jones as the quarterback of the future.

So, naturally, the internet was abuzz when cameras caught Jones chatting with Shanahan post-pro-day. But the Alabama signal-caller says he was just trying to get Shanahan to get Alabama coach Nick Saban his own Shanahan-style hat.

"Just to see him out here was awesome," Jones told NFL Media's James Palmer after his session. "I liked his hat, you know, he's always got his prototypical Shanahan hat. I said, 'I like your hat' and I told him to get coach Saban one. So maybe that will happen."

Jones is aware of the buzz surrounding him and the 49ers, and knows it's rare for Shanahan to venture out to pro days. While Jones would love to play for the 49ers, he's only focused on what he can control with the draft one month away.

"I'm really happy that they came," Jones said. "The trade is the trade. Hopefully, I impressed them. I would love to get a chance to play anywhere in the NFL, but obviously with a great franchise like that."

Jones already threw at Alabama's first pro day, but he opted to throw again in order to prove to NFL teams that he can make more throws outside of the pocket than perception indicates. The Alabama quarterback even was heard saying "but I'm a statue" after rolling out and throwing a strike on a bootleg, in a slight jab at his draft critics.

Overall, Jones had a good pro day. He missed a couple of overthrows early on, but threw well on the move and showed good arm strength to push the ball downfield.

Jones is coming off a prolific season for the Crimson tide in which he threw for 4,500 yards, 41 touchdowns and only four interceptions while helping lead Alabama to a national championship.

His next stop very well could be Santa Clara as his quick-processing ability and anticipatory ability makes him a good fit for what Shanahan wants to do on offense.

As for Saban rocking Shanahan's patented hat? Don't count on it.

"I don't know," Jones said laughing. "He kind of laughed at me like, 'I don't know.' But he's a die-hard straw hat guy, for sure."

