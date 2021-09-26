Mac Jones throws first career interception for Patriots

Jake Levin
·1 min read
In this article:
WATCH: Mac Jones picked off for first time in NFL originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Through two weeks, Mac Jones did an excellent job taking care of the ball for the New England Patriots, emerging from both games without committing a turnover.

No more.

It took Jones 85 pass attempts to begin his career, but he was finally picked off in the second quarter Sunday by New Orleans Saints cornerback P.J. Williams.

Jones had received little help from New England's offensive line to begin the afternoon; sure enough, he was struck by Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss as he targeted Hunter Henry before Williams came up with the easy pick.

Williams returned the ball 46 yards to the Patriots' 9-yard line before he was ruled down.

Tom Brady wasn't picked off until the 162nd pass attempt -- an NFL record since broken by Dak Prescott (176) -- and his fifth start to begin his career, though he more than made up for lost time with a four interceptions in a 31-20 loss to the Denver Broncos on Oct. 28, 2001.

    Germans voted on Sunday (September 26) to choose a successor to Chancellor Angela Merkel, who will usher in a new era and set the course of Europe's largest economy.Exit polls showed the center-left Social Democrats and Merkel's conservatives tied on around 25%, the latter's weakest performance in decades.Leaving it unclear who will replace Merkel, who has been in power since 2005 but plans to step down after the election. Though she could stick around for a while - a fractured electorate means formal coalition talks are likely, and they could go on for months.Armin Laschet is the conservative candidate. A gaffe-filled campaign has hurt his popularity and continued on Sunday when he folded his ballot paper wrong and revealed who he'd voted for as he posed with it for the cameras.Luckily, there were no surprises, but the blunder earned him ridicule on social media. In July, Laschet was also filmed laughing during a visit to a town devastated by flooding.Running against Laschet is Olaf Scholz of the SPD. He was the finance minister in Merkel's right-left coalition and won all three televised debates between the leading candidates.But Scholz has seen his party's lead over the conservatives squeezed to 1-3 points in final opinion polls, leaving Laschet with a chance of clinching a narrow victory.The most likely coalition scenarios see either the SPD or the conservative bloc forming an alliance with the Greens.