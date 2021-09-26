Mac Jones throws first career interception for Patriots

WATCH: Mac Jones picked off for first time in NFL originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Through two weeks, Mac Jones did an excellent job taking care of the ball for the New England Patriots, emerging from both games without committing a turnover.

No more.

It took Jones 85 pass attempts to begin his career, but he was finally picked off in the second quarter Sunday by New Orleans Saints cornerback P.J. Williams.

INTERCEPTED! 🙌@PjWilliams_26 picks it off - ruled down at the Pats 9-yd line #NOvsNE | 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/Zpuyo3KG5I — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 26, 2021

Jones had received little help from New England's offensive line to begin the afternoon; sure enough, he was struck by Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss as he targeted Hunter Henry before Williams came up with the easy pick.

Williams returned the ball 46 yards to the Patriots' 9-yard line before he was ruled down.

Tom Brady wasn't picked off until the 162nd pass attempt -- an NFL record since broken by Dak Prescott (176) -- and his fifth start to begin his career, though he more than made up for lost time with a four interceptions in a 31-20 loss to the Denver Broncos on Oct. 28, 2001.