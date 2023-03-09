This Mac Jones throw landed in NFL’s top-10 plays in 2022

It wasn’t the best of seasons offensively for the New England Patriots in 2022, but there were the occasional flashes of greatness that left fans hoping for a brighter future.

One of those plays ended up making the NFL’s top-10 plays of the season.

It came in the fourth quarter of the Patriots’ Week 16 meeting with the Cincinnati Bengals. The team was on the verge of overcoming a 22-0 halftime deficit. It was 3rd-and-29 with hardly a prayer of hope left at Gillette Stadium.

Quarterback Mac Jones, who was scrambling for his life in the pocket, somehow managed to evade enough defenders to launch a deep prayer of a pass to wideout Scotty Washington, who was covered by two defenders.

However, instead of trying to make a play with multiple defenders draped all over him, Washington made the genius decision of tipping the pass into the awaiting arms of Jakobi Meyers, who waltzed right in for an easy touchdown.

The play came in at No. 8 on the NFL’s top-10 list.

Top 10 throws of the 2022 season. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DTNwQLjHry — NFL (@NFL) March 8, 2023

The Patriots were on the verge of pulling off one of the most dramatic comebacks in franchise history against a Bengals team that nearly toppled the Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship.

Sadly, Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled in the red zone with a chance to win the game at home. It was a tough way to lose for a Patriots team that seemed to beat itself more often than not.

More Patriots News!

Rob Gronkowski name drops player to get Patriots back to playoffs Patriots re-sign backup offensive lineman ahead of free agency Patriots CB Marcus Jones open to bigger role on offense

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire