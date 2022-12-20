Mac Jones thinks he could have completed a 55-yard Hail Mary

Michael David Smith
·2 min read

Patriots coach Bill Belichick says he didn’t call a Hail Mary on the disastrous final play of Sunday’s loss because he thought they were too far from the end zone. But Patriots quarterback Mac Jones thinks he could have completed a pass.

The Patriots had the ball at their own 45-yard line on the play that initially started as a run but turned into a lateral that Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones returned for a game-winning touchdown. When Jones was asked on WEEI if it would have been to far to throw, Jones answered, “No.”

“No. I think we obviously had a plan in that situation. You have to think about everything in those situations,” Jones said. “That’s something that [Belichick] did, and that’s his job and he’s done it for a long time, but whatever the play call is, I’m going to run it and do it the best I can. If it was a Hail Mary, it was a Hail Mary. If it was a run, it was a run. That’s what I always tell myself regardless of the situation: What’s my job and how do I do it? And I just try to keep it really simple, hand it off, throw it or run myself. So there are three options I have. I think it’s one of those things we’ve got to learn from to get better, but there are a lot of things that go into it beyond just the throw itself. There are other things that go into it.”

A Hail Mary is always a long shot, and the most likely result would have been that the Patriots didn’t complete it and then went to overtime. That still would have been a better option.

Mac Jones thinks he could have completed a 55-yard Hail Mary originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Why did the Patriots do anything other than take a knee?

    They say success has 1,000 fathers and failure is an orphan. Well, the NFL’s ultimate late-game failure has one and only one prime mover. Bill Belichick. Beyond his failure to properly prepare his players to not attempt a Stanford band play in a tie game with no time on the clock in regulation, Belichick could [more]

  • Raiders add Big Ten offensive lineman in latest 2023 NFL mock draft

    Raiders add Big Ten offensive lineman in latest 2023 NFL mock draft

  • Bill Belichick: We have to do a better job throwing the ball

    Patriots quarterback Mac Jones put up absurdly bad numbers in Sunday’s loss to the Raiders, going 13-for-31 for 112 yards, a completion rate of 41.9 percent and an average of 3.6 yards per pass. Bill Belichick acknowledged this morning that it wasn’t good enough. “We have to do a better job throwing the ball well. [more]

  • Wilson to start at QB for Jets vs Jaguars on Thursday night

    Zach Wilson will start at quarterback again for the New York Jets on Thursday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Coach Robert Saleh announced the decision Tuesday, adding that Mike White still has not been cleared by doctors for contact as he recovers from broken ribs. Wilson, who returned last Sunday from a three-game benching, has been taking the snaps with the starters during walkthrough practices this week, while White has been limited.

  • Rams PFF grades: Best and worst performers vs. Packers in Week 15

    Cam Akers and Taylor Rapp were two of the highest-graded players for the Rams in their loss to the Packers

  • Here’s a look at the coldest games ever in NFL history

    What were the coldest games in NFL history? Heres a look at the nine chilliest NFL games ever played.

  • Bill Belichick laments Patriots' mistakes after shocking loss to Raiders

    Bill Belichick said the Patriots just made too many mistakes in their 30-24 loss in Las Vegas.

  • Jerry Jones expresses pessimism on signing Odell Beckham Jr.

    After weeks of hyping the possible signing of receiver Odell Beckham Jr., the NFL’s ultimate carnival barker is acknowledging that the show will continue to go on in Dallas without OBJ. Appearing on 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones expressed pessimism that Beckham will be added to the team during the 2022 season. “That [more]

  • Week 15 Sunday Night NFL Recap: Patriots' last-second blunder, Vikings' unbelievable comeback & Trevor Lawrence has officially arrived

    Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab look back at this weekend's wild slate of games including miraculous finishes for the Vikings and Raiders & emphatic statements from playoff hopefuls like the Bengals, Giants, Lions and Jaguars.

  • Richard Pitino, New Mexico beat Rick Pitino and Iona 82-74

    It was a very public two-hour, father-son bonding experience between New Mexico coach Richard Pitino and his dad, noted coach Rick Pitino of Iona.

  • Raiders stun the Patriots on the final play due to unnecessary lateral | You Pod to Win the Game

    Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab discuss the inexplicable ending in Las Vegas between the Patriots and Raiders. Why were the Patriots pitching the ball back when the game was tied? Why was Chandler guarding Mac Jones? Should the Raiders tying touchdown have even counted? Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.

  • Bankman-Fried agrees to U.S. extradition - source

    STORY: The fight for FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried to resist extradition to the U.S. has reportedly come to an end. He was seen escorted under heavy security to a courthouse in the Bahamas on Monday.Where a source close to the proceedings says Bankman-Fried agreed to be sent to the United States. There, he faces fraud charges related to the collapse of FTX, his cryptocurrency exchange. Bankman-Fried has been accused of orchestrating “one of the biggest financial frauds in U.S. history”, as U.S. prosecutors describe it. They say he embezzled billions from his customers to invest in his hedge fund Alameda Research. At Monday’s hearing, Bankman-Fried’s local attorney told the magistrate he didn’t know why his client was brought to court and was not ready to consent to the extradition process. However, Bankman-Fried then requested to see the indictment filed against him in federal court in New York last week, before consenting to extradition. He was then allowed to speak to his U.S. counsel over the phone, before being taken back to a prison. Sam Bankman-Fried, or SBF, was once one of the biggest names in crypto, and was at one point worth $26 billion dollars. He also became a substantial donor in politics, media, and other causes. But after reports Bankman-Fried secretly moved $10 billion of customer funds to prop up his own investments, traders rushed to withdraw funds from FTX last month. In interviews since, Bankman-Fried acknowledged there were oversight failings at FTX, but did not personally think that he has any criminal liability. His decision to consent to extradition, following his arrest in the Bahamas last week, would pave the way for him to appear in U.S. court, to face wire fraud, money laundering and campaign finance charges.

  • How it started: A whiffed tackle from Raiders' Chandler Jones. How it ended: a miraculous TD return after all-time Patriots error

    Jakobi Meyers and Rhamondre Stevenson were admirable for taking the loss on their shoulders. History will still be cruel, remembering the play as one of the worst moments of NFL decision-making.

  • This Mistake Could Make Your Medicare Premiums Even Higher. How to Avoid It.

    Retirees need to start planning at age 60 to avoid getting blindsided by the income-related monthly adjustment amount, or IRMAA, which can get tacked on to standard Medicare premiums

  • Trump's tax returns to be discussed by congressional panel

    The Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee is expected to vote Tuesday on whether to publicly release years of Donald Trump's tax returns, which the former president has long tried to shield. Committee Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., has kept a close hold on the panel's actions, including whether the panel will meet in a public or private session. The committee received six years of tax returns for Trump and some of his businesses.

  • Change should come from Robert Kraft with or without Bill Belichick

    Time for Robert Kraft to step in and start demanding necessary changes with or without Bill Belichick.

  • 8 New England cities ranked among best places to live in America

    Eight New England cities have been ranked among the best places to live in America for the upcoming the year, according to a new report.

  • Cowboys' troubling trend bubbles up at worst possible moment in pick-6 OT loss to Jaguars

    Dallas seemed on the verge of a win over the Jaguars on Sunday. Then another mistake, be it a bad decision or simply a bad bounce, reared its ugly head.

  • Bengals behind just one team in Week 16 power rankings

    The Bengals sit above most after the six-game streak.

  • Ray Lewis blasts Mac Jones, Jakobi Meyers after Patriots' botched play vs. Raiders

    Former Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis had some strong opinions about how Mac Jones and Jakobi Meyers handled themselves on the Patriots' disastrous final play against the Raiders.