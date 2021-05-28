Mac Jones' 'swag' among positive signs for Patriots QB at OTAs

Mac Jones' 'swag' among early positive signs for Pats QB originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It will be a while before we find out if Mac Jones can be a successful NFL quarterback. But apparently he's carrying himself like one.

The New England Patriots' No. 15 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft has been working with his new teammates in a group setting for the first time this week during organized team activities, and wide receiver Kendrick Bourne likes what he sees from the rookie.

"He has a swag to him that I didn't know that he had at first," Bourne told reporters Thursday. "He's out there confident and that's what you need in a quarterback, and in all our players. You've got to have confidence.

"He's come in with that and I think that's going to take him a long way. If you can believe in yourself in all times, for any player, you'll have success anywhere you are. So I can just see the confidence."

Jones had plenty of success at Alabama last season: He threw for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns and completed 77.4% of his passes while leading the Crimson Tide to a national championship. Whether that success translates to the NFL level remains to be seen, but our Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry saw promising signs from the young QB during Thursday's practice session.

"We both agreed Mac Jones (came) as advertised certainly in terms of accuracy, and it stood out," Curran said on a new Patriots Talk Podcast.

"It did stand out to me," Perry replied. "Just putting the football on guys' faces consistently. It sounds simple when you're talking about a lot of the five-yard throws that they're making ... but he puts it right on the guy's face, and he leads the guy by a half a step if he's heading a certain direction."

Jones will have to earn his playing time in 2021, as Cam Newton is the incumbent starter while Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer compete in a crowded QB room. But if the 22-year-old can combine that "swag" with on-field efficiency, perhaps he'll be starting sooner than later.

"I thought he threw with anticipation today, maybe better than any of the other three quarterbacks," Perry said of Jones. "... We know he's not running by anybody anytime soon and he does not have the biggest arm. But if he can throw on time and accurately, that's going to go a long way."

