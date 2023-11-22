Mac Jones on starting Sunday: "I hope so — that's the plan, I think"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said he told all the quarterbacks to be ready.

Will Grier didn't give any hints about the reps distributed at practice.

But Mac Jones gave a clue about the direction New England is headed when it comes to the team's QB1 for Sunday's matchup against the Giants.

Is he starting?

"I hope so," Jones said. "That’s the plan, I think.”

Jones added he's had "good conversations" with Belichick about who's starting at QB on Sunday and he's focusing on controlling what he can.

As a clarifying question, Jones was asked if it's his plan or the team's plan for him to start at quarterback, and Jones said, "We'll see."

Jones has started all 10 of New England’s games so far this season, but has struggled. He's completed 65.4 percent of his passes for 2,031 yards with 10 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. His pick rate has actually increased from 2.5 percent last season to 3.1 percent in 2023.

As Jones said, we’ll see if it's him, Bailey Zappe, Grier, Malik Cunningham, or some combination of the four behind center when the Patriots take on the Giants this weekend.