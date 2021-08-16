Mac Jones has started wearing a knee brace for “protective reasons”

Patriots rookie Mac Jones sported a bulky brace on his left knee Monday for the team’s joint practice with the Eagles. The quarterback, though, insists it’s not for an injury.

Instead, Jones said he is testing out some new protective gear.

“I just wanted to try it out for protective reasons,” Jones said, via Zack Cox of NESN. “I think it’s a good idea as a quarterback just to have that on your left, front knee. So I’m going to give it a go and see how it feels. It’s pretty good. I’m getting a different one tomorrow, just trying some different things.”

Jones has fully participated in every practice since the Patriots drafted him in the first round. He went 13-for-19 for 87 yards in playing 33 snaps of the preseason opener.

Jones insists he is not hurt.

“Oh no, no. I feel good,” Jones said. “Practice is practice, and they stay off the quarterback. Everything is good. I just want to make sure I keep it safe. That’s your lead leg when you plant, so you just want to keep it safe.”

Former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, of course, tore his left ACL in the 2008 season opener when Chiefs safety Bernard Pollard hit Brady’s leg. It stands as the only major injury in Brady’s career.

