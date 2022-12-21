Will Mac Jones start at QB rest of season? Here is Bill Belichick's response

Will Mac Jones start at QB rest of season? Here is Belichick's response originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots' 2022 season isn't over yet, despite a gut-wrenching loss in Week 15 to the Las Vegas Raiders that will be shown on NFL highlight reels for a long, long time.

The Patriots still control their own destiny in the AFC playoff race. There's plenty more to play for, but will Mac Jones be leading that charge as the starting quarterback for the rest of the regular season?

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked Wednesday if he plans to stick with Jones as the starter, and his response was pretty vague.

“Yeah the plan is to try and beat Cincinnati,” Belichick said.

That's not exactly a ringing endorsement, is it?

Jones played one of his worst games as a Patriot against the Raiders. He completed just 13 of 31 pass attempts for 112 yards with zero touchdowns. He wasn't sacked once and still failed to be accurate. New England's only offensive touchdown was a 38-yard run by Rhamondre Stevenson late in the fourth quarter.

Jones hasn't been given the best situation this season, to be fair. Matt Patricia's play-calling has been less than stellar, and that's putting it kindly. The offensive line has had protection issues and plenty of injuries. Veteran tight ends Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry haven't made much of an impact, either.

But there's no question Jones has been a disappointment through 15 games. He has thrown just seven touchdowns with eight interceptions in 11 games.

If Jones struggles in Saturday's Week 16 game versus the Cincinnati Bengals, should Belichick go back to rookie Bailey Zappe? The 2022 fourth-round pick is 2-0 as a starter this season, and in four total appearances he's tallied a 70.7 completion percentage, 781 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions.

Sticking with Jones makes the most sense for the remainder of this season. But a poor finish over the next three games should call into question whether he's the right quarterback to lead the franchise entering 2023.