Mac Jones has simple reaction to Patriots clinching playoff berth in AFC

Mac Jones has simple reaction to Patriots clinching playoff berth originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots are headed back to the NFL playoffs.

They clinched a spot in the AFC playoffs with their dominant 50-10 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, combined with the Miami Dolphins losing to the Tennessee Titans.

New England is currently the No. 5 seed as the first wild card team, but it could still win the division with a Week 18 against the Dolphins plus the a Buffalo Bills loss to the New York Jets.

Rookie quarterback Mac Jones played a key role in the Patriots beating the Jaguars and securing a postseason berth. He threw three touchdown passes in Sunday's Week 17 victory.

What was Jones' reaction to clinching a playoff berth?

"Any sport you play, you want to get a chance to play for a championship and for a playoff spot," Jones said in his postgame press conference.

"We have a big game next week and that's what we're going to focus on, and finishing strong and all of that. When the next thing comes we'll have a new plan and attack it."

Jones' rookie season has been a success so far, but he understands there are many more goals the Patriots are aiming to accomplish before the year is over.

"Like I said, we're trying to play for as long as we can and get as deep as we can in the playoffs," Jones explained. "Not a lot of it has to do with me, it's the great team that we have. My job is to distribute the ball and get it to our playmakers. At times I've done that, and at times I can do that a lot better.

"I realize what we're playing for. We're going to focus on this next week like we always do, and put a good product out there and finish strong. All the stuff that happens in the future, we'll deal with that as it comes. It's been a great privilege to play here so far and we have a lot more work to do. That's what it comes down to."

Mac Jones Live Postgame Press Conference: https://t.co/DRYuyNhnjS — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 2, 2022

Jones grew up in Jacksonville, so to play against his childhood team and play well in a meaningful game was a memorable experience for the young quarterback.

"I think it was cool. When you're a kid growing up, whatever team you root for or whatever, you get a chance to play against them, it's always fun to go out there and compete," Jones said.

"That's pretty much all there is to it. They came out there and fought and all that, and I think we just did a good job playing a good team game together, and yeah, it was really cool."