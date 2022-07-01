Mac Jones shows off impressive, slimmer physique in Instagram story

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has been able to enjoy a full off-season for the first time in his career. It seems he is making the most of it.

Jones’ girlfriend Sophie Scott posted a photo on her Instagram story Thursday in which he has a slimmer physique, and appears to have added quite a bit of muscle.

This is an encouraging development for the Patriots organization and fans alike. Jones will be looking to take the next step in his sophomore season, in what has become a crowded AFC East division. he has already worked out with some wide receivers over the past couple of months, most recently on Wednesday with Nelson Agholor and Tre Nixon.

This is no photoshop. @MacJones_10 looks like he’s been eating his spinach this summer. JACKED 👀#Patriots fans have to love this. No sophomore slump, please. pic.twitter.com/AjfaAY7yS4 — Courtney Fallon (@CourtneyFallon_) July 1, 2022

Time will tell if this leads to positive results on the field. Nevertheless, a slimmer Jones could lead to success for the Patriots.

Related