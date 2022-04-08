Tracking Tiger:

Mac Jones shares video of Florida workout with Patriots teammates

Nick Goss
·1 min read
Mac Jones shares video of Florida workout with Patriots teammates originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones got in some valuable offseason work with his teammates on offense this week.

Jones threw passes to wide receivers Kendrick Bourne, Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor, newly acquired DeVante Parker and others down in Florida.

On Thursday, Jones posted a video to his Instagram page recapping the week's workouts. Check it out in the post below (via NESN's Zack Cox):

Jones taking charge and leading these workouts is an encouraging sign for the Patriots.

Perry: How Parker can help Mac Jones take the next step in 2022

For starters, it's a sign of leadership, which you want to see from a young quarterback. Secondly, it's important for Jones to continue building chemistry with his running backs and wide receivers. He had an impressive rookie season, but there's still plenty of room for improvement entering Year 2.

Hopefully for the Patriots, this won't be the last offseason workout Jones organizes for his teammates before training camp in the summer.

