Mac Jones shared a stern evaluation of his performance vs. the Bills

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was apparently disappointed in himself following the team’s 33-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Josh Allen turned the game into a quarterback duel. While Allen managed 314 passing yards, 64 rushing and three touchdowns, Jones underwhelmed with 145 yards and two interceptions. He played without receiver Nelson Agholor. Jones’ favorite target Kendrick Bourne was on a limited snap count after missing the week of practice after going on the COVID-19/reserve list. But Jones didn’t blame the difficult circumstances. He took all the blame.

“Just go out there and do your job, and I didn’t do that early in the game,” Jones said Sunday after the game. “I didn’t do that throughout, so you can’t have successful plays when your quarterback’s not doing the right things. I’ve got to play better and get the ball to the people that need the ball.

“There’s no excuses.”

Jones added that the Bills were clearly the better team. The Bills now have control of the AFC East. If they finish with the same record or better than the Patriots, the Bills will finish atop the division. Jones hasn’t been a part of the solution during this two-game losing stretch, where the Patriots have suffered defeats to two teams — the Bills and the Indianapolis Cots — that seem to be Super Bowl contenders.

“We’ll take a look in the mirror and address what we can,” Jones said.

The Patriots finished the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Gillette Stadium and the Dolphins in Miami. The Bills now looking at an 88% chance of winning the division, but the Patriots do have a 96% chance of making the playoffs, per FiveThirtyEight.com.

