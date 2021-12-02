Mac Jones serves as a source of inspiration for Jakobi Meyers at practice

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones may be a rookie. but he is inspiring some of his veteran teammates. That includes wide receiver Jakobi Meyers.

Meyers has put together a productive season for New England, catching 59 passes for 620 yards and a touchdown. He is coming off a game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday that saw him record five receptions for 98 yards.

The wide receiver has seen his production increase, catching at least four passes in all but one game this season.

With Jones winning AFC Offensive Rookie of the Month honors for November, he does not appear to be slowing down anytime soon. Meyers gave nothing but praise to Jones during an appearance on “Keyshawn, JWill & Max. As transcribed by Adam London of NESN.com, Meyers enjoys being around Jones off the field as well.

“I mean, he’s a fun-loving dude, goofy guy. But at the end of the day, when it’s time to go, he’ll be locked in,” Meyers said. “So, we’re out at practice and there’s a bad rep, he’ll be the first person to scream, ‘We got to do that again!’ It just kind of inspires you to go out there and be perfect. He plays hard, he works hard off the field. But at the same time, he’s a cool dude that you know you can talk to.”

Jones is beginning to find his groove in the NFL. With 2,850 passing yards, 16 touchdowns, and eight interceptions, his desire for perfection is shining through in his play. As the Patriots begin the back half of their schedule, the Jones-Meyers connection could prove to be valuable for the team.

Related