Mac Jones 'secretly' wanted Patriots, not 49ers, to draft him

Jones 'secretly' wanted Pats, not 49ers, to draft him originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Mac Jones was the presumptive preference for the 49ers according to many draft experts going into Thursday night, but the Alabama product ultimately slipped past the third overall pick and ended up being selected 15th overall by the New England Patriots.

Although he fell twelve spots past where nearly every mock draft predicted he would fall, Jones told reporters he "secretly" wanted to be drafted by New England in the first round.

“I feel like secretly I wanted to go to the Patriots all along.” - Mac Jones on dropping in the draftpic.twitter.com/tiAdINUFRt — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) April 30, 2021

"At the end of the day you kinda want to just get the right fit, and I feel like secretly I wanted to go to the Patriots all along," Jones said. "So I'm actually really happy that it happened."

Getting the chance to play for Kyle Shanahan likely was enticing to all three of the quarterbacks available when the 49ers went on the clock with the No. 3 pick, but he and general manager John Lynch ultimately decided that Trey Lance will be a better fit for the organization going forward.

Jones is joining an organization that won three Super Bowls in the past decade, and still has one of the NFL's all-time head coaches in Bill Belichick.

All five of the QBs selected in Thursday's first round invariably will be compared and contrasted in television and social media graphics for the duration of their NFL careers, and no one knows for sure at this point which one will turn out to be the best.

Given the social media reaction to rumors around Jones and the 49ers, it appeared most of the fan base wanted Jones to be drafted elsewhere as well.

Sometimes everybody wins in life.

