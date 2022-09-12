Mac Jones' back scans reportedly 'normal;' Patriots QB could return from injury as soon as Week 2 vs. Steelers

Good news, Patriots fans.

Mac Jones' injury doesn't appear to be serious. The New England quarterback sustained a back injury in Sunday's loss to the Miami Dolphins that required X-rays. After the X-rays came back negative on Sunday, further testing on Monday shows that Jones' back is "normal," according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Per the report, the Patriots will monitor Jones' progress before making a decision about his status for Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Brian Hoyer is the backup in New England in the event that Jones can't play.

Jones was able to finish Sunday's game before the team informed reporters postgame that the wouldn't be available for comment because of the injury. The second-year pro completed 21 of 30 passes for 213 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the 20-7 loss. He also lost a fumble The Patriots were shut out in the first half and generated 271 yards of total offense in the game.

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) walks on the field during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)

New England's offense was in flux prior to Jones' injury scare after the offseason exit of longtime coordinator Josh McDaniels, who is now the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. Head coach Bill Belichick didn't designate an offensive coordinator for the 2022 season. Former defensive coordinator and ex-Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia is reportedly calling the offense alongside input from Belichick.