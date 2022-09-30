Mac Jones ruled out, Packers to face Patriots backup QB Brian Hoyer

The New England Patriots ruled out starting quarterback Mac Jones on Friday, paving the way for backup Brian Hoyer to start at Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

Jones, a Pro Bowler as a rookie last season, injured his ankle during the Patriots loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3. He didn’t practice on Wednesday or Thursday and was only briefly on the field for practice on Friday.

The Patriots also ruled out offensive line Yodny Cajuste and defensive lineman Lawrence Guy.

Hoyer, 36, has only started two games (both losses) over the last four seasons. He has played in 75 career games with 39 starts. His career completion percentage is 59.3; his career passer rating is 82.9.

Hoyer actually started a game for the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field in 2016. He completed 4 of 11 passes for 49 yards over 20 snaps before leaving with an injury.

The Packers were 3-0 against backup quarterback last season, with an average win margin of 14 points.

With legitimate question marks about Jones’ availability permeating the start of the week, the Packers were pegged as 9.5-point favorites.

The Patriots, a playoff team last year, are now in real danger of starting 1-3.

