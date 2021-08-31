Mac Jones ROY Odds Shift









The New England Patriots have made their decision at starting quarterback and are rolling with rookie Mac Jones over veteran Cam Newton. Newton, who was thought to be the favorite in the competition, was surprisingly released by the Patriots.

Prior to being named the starting quarterback, Mac Jones was +800 on PointsBet to win this season’s Rookie of the Year Award. Those odds have shifted, Jones is now +450 to win Rookie of the Year. The only player with shorter odds is Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

The Patriots have a projected Regular Season Win Total of 9.5; they are +350 to win the AFC East and -110 to make the playoffs.