Mac Jones, Rhamondre Stevenson lead Pats to blowout win vs. Browns

The New England Patriots made a statement Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, riding a pair of rookies to a blowout victory.

Mac Jones completed 19 of his 23 pass attempts for 198 yards and three touchdowns, while Rhamondre Stevenson racked up 100 yards and two score on the ground in a 45-7 victory.

Jones showed off the sound decision-making and accuracy that made him the perfect pick for the Pats at No. 15 overall in the 2021 NFL draft, while Stevenson continues to look like a huge steal as a fourth-round selection.

The win also keeps the Patriots in the thick of a wide-open AFC playoff race, while the Browns’ postseason hopes are starting to feel dangerous.