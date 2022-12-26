Mac Jones responds to being called ‘dirty player’ for low block

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is under fire for what many are calling a dirty play, and the quarterback explained himself during his appearance on WEEI Monday.

Jones went to block Cincinnati Bengals corner Eli Apple on what was originally called a fumble. It was later deemed an incomplete pass, as the Patriots were trying to make a comeback with 6:18 left in the game. Apple took offense to the block and called out Jones, following Cincinnati’s win.

Twitter called out Jones following the block as well, with the video making its rounds across the platform. Jones explained what was going through his mind during the play, as transcribed by Zach Cox of NESN.com.

“Obviously, I went down in front of him to kind of get in the way, to stop him from slowing down Tyquan, who obviously could make the tackle there,” Jones said. “Just kind of went down in front of him and tried to stop a fast guy from getting to another fast guy. Just a split-second decision, and there’s a lot that goes into it. You’re out there trying to compete, and it’s a physical game, so just trying to help the team win.

“I have all the respect for Eli and the Bengals. They played a great game. There’s no hard feelings and definitely no intention to hurt anybody on that play, nor do I believe that when I’m playing quarterback that’s what (the defense is trying to do). I get hit a lot, too. We’re all out there playing hard, and it’s just part of the game.”

Jones will reportedly not be suspended for the hit, but he could be fined for the play.

The loss to the Bengals was another hit to the Patriots’ playoff hopes, and not having Jones on the field would have been an even bigger hit. A win against the Miami Dolphins this Sunday could help right the ship and salvage what many already believe to be a lost season.

