Mac Jones responds with 11-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Henry

The Buccaneers weren’t able to capitalize on Mac Jones‘ interception, with Ryan Succop missing a 36-yard field goal.

But the rookie quarterback responded well, engineering an 11-play, 74-yard touchdown drive to give New England a 7-3 lead.

Jones completed eight of his nine passes on the possession, including an 11-yard score to tight end Hunter Henry on second-and-7.

It was Henry’s first touchdown of the season, and his first as a Patriot.

New England did get some help along the way from a pair of defensive pass interference penalties by Tampa Bay corners. Newly signed cornerback Richard Sherman interfered with receiver N’Keal Harry to give the Patriots a first down at the Tampa Bay 37. Then Carlton Davis was called for pass interference to give New England a first down at the Tampa Bay 14.

But the Patriots have not been able to run the ball, as they have -4 yards so far in the category.

