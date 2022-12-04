Mac Jones has request for Patriots coaching staff after disappointing offensive performance

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has struggled in his second season with the team, and he made a request for his coaches after Thursday night’s loss to the Buffalo Bills.

He wants to be “coached harder.”

New England was defeated by the Bills 24-10, in a game that saw the offense struggle mightily.

Jones went 22-of-36 on the evening, throwing for a touchdown and 195 yards. The offense struggled to move the football through the air in what was another frustrating day for the unit. One of the biggest highlights of the game came when Mac Jones found cornerback Marcus Jones for a 48-yard touchdown.

“I think it’s accountability,” said Mac Jones, via NESN’s Zack Cox. “It starts with me. I want to be coached harder. I want to be a better player. The coaches have given us everything they’ve got. They’ve done everything to put us in position to win. But I want to hold everybody accountable, including myself. I think it’s tough, right? You get called out a little bit, you have to admit that you didn’t do your job. That’s part of the game. A lot of that blame falls on me. I didn’t do my best (Thursday night).”

The quarterback wasn’t the only player to voice his displeasures about the offense. Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne lamented the team’s efficiency on third down, following Thursday’s game as well.

New England’s offense is reaching a crucial point in the season. There is little room for error, as Thursday’s loss to Buffalo makes a playoff berth far less likely for the team.

They face a steep uphill climb as they take on the Arizona Cardinals in their next game. We’ll see if Jones’ comments lead to change moving forward.

List

3 standout stars for Patriots in Week 13 blowout loss to Bills

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire