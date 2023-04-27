Mac Jones reportedly has ‘ton of support’ in Patriots’ locker room

Rumors have been swirling around the New England Patriots’ quarterback position heading into the 2023 NFL draft, with the organization reportedly showing interest in former Kentucky quarterback Will Levis.

With that being said, Mac Jones still has “a ton of support” from the locker room and his teammates.

Jones had a difficult season in 2022. He threw for 2,997 yards, 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. This offseason was a tough one for Jones, as his name has been brought up in multiple reports regarding turmoil last season.

Things may be different for Jones in 2023 with the Patriots adding offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien to the staff. They have also managed to get new weapons for Jones in wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and tight end Mike Gesicki. The organization could add another weapon at wide receiver via the draft, with several wide receiver prospects meeting with New England during the pre-draft process.

Although the NFL is a league of change, one thing that has not changed is Jones’ support from Patriots teammates.

While I'm tweeting about #Patriots draft, I'll add this on Mac Jones – he has a ton of support in the locker room (outside is a different story) & teammates have appreciated his steadfast desire to make this offense better & himself better this offseason. Taking accountability. — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) April 27, 2023

It will be interesting to see what the Patriots do on Thursday, as Jones enters a crucial third year. Help could be on the way.

