Mac Jones reportedly has X-rays come back negative despite painful grimace while being carried down stairs

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was in obvious pain following the team's 37-26 loss in Week 3. Jones — who took a rough hit with under two minutes to play — needed to be helped down the stairs at the stadium before undergoing X-rays.

Jones appeared to be in immense pain while being helped down the stairs. Despite that, X-rays reportedly came back negative on Jones' leg.

#Patriots QB Mac Jones has X-Rays on his ankle following the game and they were negative, source said. His ankle will continue to be evaluated. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 25, 2022

It's tough to call that "good news" considering Jones' pained expression while being helped to the locker room. If Jones did avoid a fracture, that's a positive development. A leg or ankle fracture may have ended his season. That's what happened with San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance. He'll miss the entire 2022 NFL season after fracturing his ankle in Week 2. With that said, Jones could still be sidelined for a while.

Jones will reportedly undergo an MRI on Monday. The team is concerned he could have a high-ankle sprain.

Sources: Mac Jones will have an MRI tomorrow on his injured ankle after his X-rays were negative. The concern is a potential high-ankle sprain but an MRI will diagnose the extent of the injury. If Jones has to miss time, Brian Hoyer would likely start over rookie Bailey Zappe. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) September 25, 2022

Brian Hoyer would likely start if Jones misses time.

It's the second time Jones underwent X-rays after a game in 2022. Jones needed to have his back checked following the team's loss in Week 1. X-rays came back negative then, and Jones was able to play in Week 2.

Story continues

Prior to Jones' injury in Week 3, he completed 22-of-32 passes for 321 yards. Jones threw three interceptions and had zero passing touchdowns in the loss. He did manage to get in the end zone on a running play.

The Patriots will take on the Green Bay Packers in Week 4. It's unclear if Jones will be able to play in that contest.