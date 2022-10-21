Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is reportedly expecting to be available for Monday night’s game against the Bears.

But to this point, the QB still has not been a full participant in practice as he continues to recover from his high-ankle sprain.

Jones was once again a limited participant in practice, according to New England’s Friday injury report.

Head coach Bill Belichick once again said they’re taking the situation with Jones “day-by-day” in his Friday press conference. Since the Patriots are playing on Monday, Belichick related how Jones practiced on Thursday to where the team would be in a normal practice week.

“Yesterday was a Wednesday, in my world,” Belichick said, via Conor Roche of Boston.com. “He did more yesterday than he did the previous Wednesday. Yeah, that would be fair. Yeah. Today’s actually Thursday.”

Jones has been out since suffering the injury at the end of the Week Three loss to the Ravens.

Bailey Zappe has gone 2-0 over the last two games as a starter. He’s completed 75 percent of his passes for 497 yards with three touchdowns, an interception, and one lost fumble in those contests — good for a 112.5 passer rating.

As for the other injuries on New England’s roster, receiver Nelson Agholor (hamstring) was back on the field as a limited participant on Friday. Cornerback Jalen Mills (illness) was added to the report as a limited participant.

Defensive lineman Christian Barmore (knee), receiver Kendrick Bourne (toe), defensive lineman Lawrence Guy (shoulder), cornerback Jonathan Jones (ankle), guard Mike Onwenu (ankle), linebacker Josh Uche (hamstring), and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn (shoulder) were all limited.

Running back Damien Harris (hamstring) and tight end Jonnu Smith (ankle) were both full.

Mac Jones remains limited in Friday practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk