Mac Jones sprained his ankle on the last play of the Week 3 loss to the Ravens. He was a limited participant all last week, and he has remained limited this week.

His participation did not change Thursday.

Fourth-round rookie Bailey Zappe started in Jones’ stead last week, after backup Brian Hoyer was injured early in Week 4, and Zappe could start again this week.

The Patriots made only one change to their injury report, adding linebacker Josh Uche as a limited participant with a hamstring injury.

All of the team’s other injured players remained limited participants.

Receiver Nelson Agholor (hamstring), center David Andrews (back), defensive lineman Lawrence Guy (shoulder), running back Damien Harris (hamstring), cornerback Jonathan Jones (ankle), linebacker Raekwon McMillan (thumb), receiver Jakobi Meyers (knee), cornerback Jalen Mills (hamstring), defensive lineman DaMarcus Mitchell (concussion) and tight end Jonnu Smith (ankle) were limited.

Mac Jones remained limited in Thursday’s practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk