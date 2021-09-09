Mac Jones reflects upon following in Tom Brady’s footsteps

As rookie Mac Jones gets set to start against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, he is well aware that he is playing a role similar to a former Patriots legend.

With Jones looking to be the future for the Patriots at quarterback, the Tom Brady comparisons have already begun. In speaking to the media on Wednesday, Jones discussed those comparisons. Brady was one of the many New England quarterbacks that Jones watched on film when he got to New England.

Now, Jones is looking to create a path of his own. Even still, he notes that Brady set the standard for Patriots quarterbacks.

“I think, obviously, he’s a great player,” Jones said. “The word ‘standard’ kind of hit me there because we all want to play to that standard, ‘The Patriot Way.’ Really, it comes down to just doing your job, so as a quarterback that’s leading the people around me as best as I can and that’s also executing the plays. … “He definitely did a good job. When I first got here, just watching tape, I’ve watched all the quarterbacks. Obviously, he was on there and he did a really, really good job and hopefully I can do a good job too.”

For Jones, it all starts on Sunday, as he begins his quest to etch his own name in Patriot lore.

Related