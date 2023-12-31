Mac Jones reacts on sideline after multiple Bailey Zappe interceptions

So far, it has been a New Year’s Eve disaster for the New England Patriots, and all Mac Jones could do on the sideline was shake his head.

Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe has thrown three interceptions in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills. It has been his worst performance as a starter this season, after initially going 2-2 with wins over the Pittsburgh Steelers and Denver Broncos.

Jones was benched for Zappe late in the season due to his struggles protecting the football. However, he was the one on the sidelines watching Zappe play hot potato with the ball against the Patriots’ AFC East division rivals.

That's the second interception for Bailey Zappe today The broadcast immediately cut to Mac Jones and here was his reaction pic.twitter.com/T0usfBFWu6 — Sophie Weller (@sophieewellerr) December 31, 2023

The score could be worse for the Patriots, but they have somehow managed to keep it close, even after a disastrous first half. As usual, the defense is putting up a fight, despite constantly being put in compromising field position.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire