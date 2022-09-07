Mac Jones reacts to being named one of five Patriots captains in 2022

Mac Jones reacts to being named one of five Patriots captains originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

There's a new (and much younger) face among the New England Patriots' veteran leaders this season.

Head coach Bill Belichick revealed the team's five captains for the 2022 season Wednesday, and 24-year-old quarterback Mac Jones is among the five. Here's the full list:

Mac Jones, quarterback

David Andrews, offensive lineman

Ja'Whaun Bentley, linebacker

Devin McCourty, safety

Matthew Slater, special teamer

Andrews, McCourty and Slater were all captains in 2021 alongside the recently-retired James White. Bentley was a team captain in 2020 and is entering his fifth season in New England.

The notable newcomer is Jones, who already is the Patriots' franchise quarterback entering Year 2 and is poised to take on an increased leadership role after a strong rookie campaign. Jones sounds eager to embrace his new title.

"I think it's really cool," Jones told reporters Wednesday in South Florida. "I think I have a lot of work to do. I want to become an even better leader.

"... I'm going to learn from the older guys like I did when I first got here, and hopefully some of the younger guys can come to me with any issues or things they want to get fixed or things they're struggling with. I'll be happy to help anybody on our team."

There's a lot on Jones' plate this season; he's trying to learn a new offensive scheme while getting used to a new play-caller (Matt Patricia) and position coach (Joe Judge) following Josh McDaniels' departure.

But while he's relatively green -- Tom Brady was still backing up Drew Bledsoe at this point in his NFL career -- the Patriots clearly believe Jones is up to the task.

Jones and the Patriots will begin the 2022 campaign on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.