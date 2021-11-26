Mac Jones ranks among top five NFL QBs in Pro Football Focus' 2021 season grades

Jones ranks among top five NFL QBs in Pro Football Focus' 2021 season grades originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Mac Jones doesn't not look like a typical rookie.

The New England Patriots quarterback has garnered plenty of praise through his first 11 games as an NFL player, including plenty of kind words from opposing coaches and players.

The former University of Alabama star has thrown for 2,540 yards with 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions. His 70.2 completion percentage ranks second-best in the league behind only Arizona Cardinals star Kyler Murray.

Despite his impressive performance so far, you still might be surprised to learn that Jones is actually one of the five-highest graded quarterbacks in football this season, according to Pro Football Focus.

Here are the top four:

Jones hasn't posted eye-popping box score stats, but his command of the game and composure he shows in the pocket are pretty impressive for a rookie. Sure, it helps that he's on a team with elite coaching, a very good offensive line, a solid group of running backs and a strong defense.

But it's hard to envision the Patriots being 7-4 and looking like a genuine contender in the AFC without Jones' steady and reliable play at quarterback. There's a reason why Jones is currently the betting favorite to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.